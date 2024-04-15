Man shot and killed outside bar in northwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed outside a bar in northwest Fresno has been identified as 38-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez.

"He was a great dad, he was a great friend, he was a great husband," said Evelyn Gutierrez, the victim's friend and Mi Cafesito Coffee Shop Owner.

Officers were called out to Ewell's Place on the northwest corner of Shaw and Marks Avenues just before 2 am Sunday.

Authorities say Gutierrez was involved in an argument that led to gunshots. He was found suffering from at least one bullet wound in the parking lot in front of the bar.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Now. friends are remembering Gutierrez.

"He was the most caring and loving person. Always willing to help, no matter what," said Evelyn.

Detectives are searching for the three men and two women who left the scene.

"I implore you to come to the Fresno Police Department to turn yourself in. We are going to find you, and we will take you into custody," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Cervantes says going to a bar to have a good time should never end in gun violence and adds that Gutierrez's death is a tragedy.

"He worked, has four children, and he leaves those individuals behind as a result of senseless violence perpetrated by individuals armed with a firearm," said Lt. Cervantes.

Evelyn says that Gilberto's wife used to work at one of their locations, so while there's no relation, they feel like family.

"They started their own business as photographers and I think lately, everything was falling in place for them. They had a lot of plans -- they were going to buy their first house," said Evelyn.

Through tears, she said that Gilberto, also known as "Hil," was one of her biggest supporters.

Now, one coffee cup at a time, she's doing what she can to help the family through this difficult time.

"Anything that we make throughout this week, it will go straight to them to help them take that load off, a little bit of that load away from them," said Evelyn.

But she says nothing can replace the hole left in their hearts, knowing Gilbetro will never walk through the Mi Cafesito doors again.

"He was a great person, he was a great guy and I know he's going to be missed," said Evelyn Gutierrez.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

This is Fresno's ninth homicide of 2024.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.