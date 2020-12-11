power outage

Power restored to nearly 6,000 in northwest Fresno, Fresno County

The utility company reported the outage on their website around 5:30 am.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: A power outage affecting parts of northwest Fresno and Fresno County was quickly restored by PG&E crews on Friday morning. The utility company's website showed the outage was cleared by 6 am.

Our original story follows below.
PG&E crews are investigating after a power outage left nearly 6,000 of the utility's customers in the dark in northwest Fresno and parts of Fresno County on Friday morning.

Residents who live between Herndon and Shaw Avenues near Highway 99 were affected. The outage extends from as far west as Rolinda Avenue to part of the Fig Garden Loop east of the highway.

Crews estimate power won't be restored until around 8:45 am. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Click here for the latest on the power outage.

This is a developing story.
