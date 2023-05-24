Community Health System holds job fair to combat healthcare worker shortage

A shortage in healthcare workers, mostly nurses, is crippling hospitals across the United States.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shortage in healthcare workers, mostly nurses, is crippling hospitals across the United States.

At the end of last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 2.1 million healthcare and social assistance job openings.

Here in the Valley, there are currently hundreds of openings.

700 of them are at Community Health System.

"We do have a fair amount of nursing positions open but again occupational therapists, environmental services, admitting, it's really all across the board," said Mary Warwick, Director of Talent Acquisition for Community Health System.

To stabilize the need for nurses and other healthcare workers, Community held a large job fair at River Park Tuesday.

"We're always recruiting, we're always growing. So that's something that we're going to stop doing as we grow to support this community -- Fresno and Clovis continue to grow so that's always going to be a part of who we are," said Warwick.

