EXCLUSIVE: Memorial to be built in honor of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco

Plans have been approved for a memorial outside of the Selma Police Department to honor fallen Officer Gonalzo Carrasco.

The memory of Carrasco's sacrifice will soon be set in stone with a permanent reminder outside the Selma Police Department.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Plans have been approved for a memorial outside of the Selma Police Department to honor fallen Officer Gonalzo Carrasco.

In January, Carrasco's tragic death drew national attention when the young officer and expectant father was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in Selma.

The memory of Carrasco's sacrifice will soon be set in stone with a permanent reminder outside the Selma Police Department.

"Something that will be fitting of a true hero and a true public servant," said Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz.

Chief Alcaraz says a memorial garden will be centered around a granite plaque with the inscription, "In honor of the sacrifices made every day by police officers, in respect for the ultimate sacrifice of Selma Police Department."

It includes a quote by John F. Kennedy, as well as Carrasco's name.

Every detail for the memorial was intentional down to the material that was chosen.

"We chose granite because granite is everlasting. It's strong, it lasts through the ages. Kind of like what we do and what the community expects of us as law enforcement professionals," explained Chief Alcaraz.

Chief Alcaraz hopes it will serve not only as a comfort to the community but as a place for Carrasco's family to visit every year on the anniversary of his death.

It will also be a place where Carrasco's newborn son can see his father's life memorialized.

"We hear Gonzalo's name almost every day," said Chief Alcaraz. "The mother's child sends us pictures that we are extremely grateful for. It's great to get those pictures and those reminders."

The memorial was funded through generosity from people touched by the young officer's commitment to serving Selma and his ultimate sacrifice.

"Allow us, his fellow brothers and sisters at the Selma Police Department as well as the community, to remember who he is and what he stood for, and what exactly we stand for as law enforcement professionals," said Chief Alcaraz.

Chief Alcaraz hopes the memorial will be complete in August.

There's a Cowboy's Honor Ride tribute planned for Saturday, April 15 for Carrasco.

The event will start along Mill Street from Dockery Avenue at noon.

Those attending are encouraged to bring flags and blue ribbons and line up along the roadway for the procession.

Horseback riders and wagons are also invited to join a procession through the town.

For more information on the event, check out the Selma police Department's Facebook page.

For news updates, follow Alyssa Flores on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.