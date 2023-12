1 person dead following head-on crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead following a head-on crash in Merced County.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a reported head-on crash on Highway 59 and Rahilly Road just after 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say a box truck and an SUV crashed head-on.

It's unknown what caused the crash or if anyone else was injured.

Highway 59 is closed at this time and you're asked to avoid the area.

