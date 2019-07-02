One person injured after shooting outside a Calwa home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect involved in a shooting outside of a Calwa home.It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday on Barton Square near Jensen.Deputies say a man was standing in his front yard when a White SUV pulled up and words were exchanged.During that confrontation, deputies say the driver of the SUV shot the victim in the stomach.He was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.