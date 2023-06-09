62 arrested, 3 homicides solved after law enforcement operation in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 60 people were arrested during a large-scale operation targeting a gang in Kings County.

On Thursday, the Attorney General's Office announced 62 people were arrested during Operation Moovin' Out.

Agents served 23 search warrants at homes in Kings, Tulare, and Fresno counties.

Officials say those arrested were linked to murder, shootings, human trafficking, fraud, and the sale of drugs.

A pipe bomb, 34 guns, 1,400 grams of suspected meth, and 100 Norco pills were also found at the homes.

Invesigators say that over $225,000 linked to fraud, money laundering, and drug sales was confinscated.

During the operation, investigators were able to solve three cases of homicide and two shootings.

The operation was part of a months-long collaboration between the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, the FBI, the Kings County District Attorney's Office, and the California Department of Justice.