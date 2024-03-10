'Oppenheimer' could sweep at the Oscars; blockbuster biopic up for 13 Academy Awards
ByJonny Harvey
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Leading the Oscars pack with 13 nominations, and with a real chance to tie the record with 11 wins, 'Oppenheimer' is expected to dominate the 2024 Academy Awards.
LOS ANGELES -- All eyes are on "Oppenheimer" starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt at the Oscars on Sunday. The film dominated at the box office this year and throughout awards season, but it dominate at the Academy Awards, as well?
Recently, "Oppenheimer" won best picture at the 35th Producers Guild of America Awards, another award for the blockbuster film this award season.
Both Cillian Murphy (male actor in a leading role) and Robert Downey Jr. (male actor in a supporting role) won at the SAG Awards, where "Oppenheimer" also won best ensemble, part of an awards season sweep that also included wins at the Golden Globes and Directors Guild Awards.
Has Cillian Murphy won an Oscar?
Murphy is has been a fixture in Hollywood for decades but he's never won an Oscar. In fact, he's never been nominated before this year! His Best Actor nod for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer in his sixth collaboration with Christopher Nolan earned him his first ever Oscar nomination.