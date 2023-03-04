WATCH LIVE

2 hospitalized after shooting in Orange Cove, deputies say

Saturday, March 4, 2023 5:54AM

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Orange Cove on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 pm in the area of J and 10th streets.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says two victims were taken to a local hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

It's unclear what happened leading up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

No other details about this shooting have been provided by authorities at this time.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.

