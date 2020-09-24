Oregon man becomes firefighter days after losing home to massive wildfire

An Oregon father motivated by his own loss has become a firefighter just days after falling victim to a massive blaze burning his state.Jose Fabela, his wife and their four children lost their house to the Archie Creek Fire on September 8.After processing the loss, Fabela turned his attention to being there for the rest of his community.In just four days, he earned a firefighting certification, and now he's waiting to be called up to the very fire that took everything from his family."If there's anything I could do to help other people, this is my way of trying to help," he said.Fabela is days away from joining the frontlines on the Archie Creek Fire.As he works to save homes, his family says their community is coming together to help raise money for them during this uncertain time.