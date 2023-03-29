Pacheco High PE teacher raises money to help graduating student-athletes

Carlos Campos, who teaches physical education, just wrapped up his third year of the "4 x 4 x 48" scholarship fundraiser run.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Pacheco High School teacher is taking action to help graduating seniors as they prepare for the next chapter in their academic career.

Carlos Campos, who teaches physical education, just wrapped up his third year of the "4 x 4 x 48" scholarship fundraiser run. This is where he runs four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

This year, he raised $6,000, which he will award to two senior student-athletes.

"I was fortunate enough to have my parents helped me get through that, and a lot of these kids aren't," Campos said.

Skyler Shryock received the first scholarship in 2021.

"I knew we weren't going to be able to pay for it all the way," she said. "I knew I was going to need some help."

Shryock said she knows how helpful the scholarship is going to be for this year's winners.

She used it to help pay for on-campus housing at UC San Diego, and she thanks Mr. Campos.

"It is amazing that he has such a good heart," she said.

Donations to the scholarship fund are still open. Those interested in donating can Venmo: @camposcarlos3

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.