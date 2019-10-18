Clovis parents share memories of 5-year-old Kassidy Salas who drowned in bathtub

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- "She's amazing, absolutely amazing. I feel like I'm honored and privileged to be her daddy. The hardest part for me is waking up and realizing that she's not around."Heartbreaking words, but they describe the type of pain Kriztian Salas is going through after losing his baby girl.Nearly three weeks ago, 5-year-old Kassidy Salas drowned in the bathtub at home.She was being watched over by a babysitter while her parents were on a cruise celebrating their wedding anniversary.Kassidy's mom Glory says the woman in her mid-twenties watching their three kids is someone who is close to the family."I do not believe she meant for this to happen, accidents do happen," she says.Glory says she is not clear about how the drowning happened, and Clovis Police is still investigating.However, she says rumors of Kassidy having a seizure are not true."They cannot say that's what it was because she was at the zoo for several hours. She had enough water, she could have had a heat stroke, there was a small abrasion, she could have slipped and fallen on her head."For now, the family wants to focus on the life she lived."I miss her giggle, her confidence, her love for people she loved everyone," says her mother.And she loved food.Her mom showed Action News a video of Kassidy eating ribs - a video she says brings her joy.