Passenger during hit and run crash that killed Gavin Gladding pleads no contest to felony charge

On Monday, Fernanda Lopez admitted in a Fresno County court that she concealed evidence in the deadly hit and run crash.
Last year, Lopez was in the truck with her boyfriend Rogelio Alvarez-Maravilla when he hit Gladding while he was jogging near Friant and Old Friant road.
A judge says Lopez will not go to prison but she will likely face time in jail once she finishes this semester at Fresno State.
Sentencing is set for May 15.