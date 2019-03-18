Passenger during hit and run crash that killed Gavin Gladding pleads no contest to felony charge

On Monday, Fernanda Lopez admitted in a Fresno County court that she concealed evidence in the deadly hit and run crash.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The passenger during the hit and run crash that killed Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding has pleaded no contest to the felony count against her.

Last year, Lopez was in the truck with her boyfriend Rogelio Alvarez-Maravilla when he hit Gladding while he was jogging near Friant and Old Friant road.

A judge says Lopez will not go to prison but she will likely face time in jail once she finishes this semester at Fresno State.

Sentencing is set for May 15.
