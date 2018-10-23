COURT

Fresno DA files accessory charges in hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified vice principal

CHP arrests girlfriend, friend as accessories in hit-and-run death of Clovis Unified Vice Principal Gavin Gladding

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County District Attorney's office has filed charges of accessory and destroying evidence against 18-year old Fernanda Lopez and 23-year old Moises Guerrero in the hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding.

Lopez was passenger in the truck with the driver, 18-year old Rogelio Alvarez-Maravilla, when it hit Gladding.

Guerrero is accused of helping to fix parts of the damaged truck following the fatal crash.

Alvarez-Maravilla already faces charges for vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and driving without a license

COURT
