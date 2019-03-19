Passenger during hit and run crash that killed Gavin Gladding pleads no contest to felony charge

EMBED <>More Videos

The passenger during the hit and run crash that killed Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding has pleaded no contest to the felony count against her.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The passenger during the hit and run crash that killed Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding has pleaded no contest to the felony count against her.

RELATED: Fresno DA files accessory charges in hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified vice principal



On Monday, Fernanda Lopez admitted in a Fresno County court that she concealed evidence in the deadly hit and run crash.



Last year, Lopez was in the truck with her boyfriend Rogelio Alvarez-Maravilla when he hit Gladding while he was jogging near Friant and Old Friant road.



RELATED: Teen charged for hit and run that killed Clovis Unified Vice Principal Gavin Gladding

A judge says Lopez will not go to prison but she will likely face time in jail once she finishes this semester at Fresno State.

Sentencing is set for May 15.

In February, Gladding's family along with state lawmakers introduced a proposed bill called Gavin's Law.

Gavin's Law calls for harsh punishment for people who fail to stop at the scene of an accident that results in serious injury or death. If the accident only results in injury, then suspect would face 4, 5, or 6 years in state prison. However, if the accident results in death, the suspect could face 6, 7, or 8 years in state prison and a specified fine.

Under the existing law, if a vehicle accident results in permanent, serious injury or death, a person who does not stop is subject to punishment by imprisonment in state prison for 2, 3, or 4 years or in a county jail for less than 90 days.

There will be a hearing for Gavin's Law in Sacramento on March 19, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
fresno countyhit and runfatal crashhit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ACLU: Tulare and Merced Police shared license plate reader data with ICE
Jurors to decide fate of Clovis man accused of shooting, beating wife
Fresno DUI arrests up, another driver arrested after weekend crash
Rep. Devin Nunes files $250 million lawsuit against Twitter
Reward increased to find killer that left Fresno man in alley to die
Chowchilla PD: Protective fence needed following attempted ambush
Water released into Valley rivers as rapid warm up melts snowpack
Show More
New garden will help elementary students learn valuable lessons
City council could approve new apartment complex project in Merced
'Textalyzer': Nevada considers technology to scan cellphones after crashes
Lucky Charms giving away 15,000 boxes of marshmallow only cereal
Consumer Report's top picks for 2019 cars
More TOP STORIES News