Paul Blanco dealerships deceived customers and credit lenders, CA AG alleges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The state of California has filed a lawsuit against Paul Blanco's Good Car Company, a group of car dealerships and it's namesake owner, Paul Blanco.Attorney General Xavier Becerra accuses the dealership group of false advertising of credit and discount programs, making false statements on credit applications, and deceiving customers regarding add-on products and additional charges.Paul Blanco has operated a used car dealership in Fresno since 2012 and in 2017 the company became a dealer of new Mitsubishi vehicles. In 2018, they moved into a new location on North Blackstone Avenue, near Shaw Avenue.The company operates a total of ten dealerships in Northern, Southern, and Central California as well as Nevada.The Attorney General's office accuses Blanco's dealerships of targeting vulnerable, predominantly low-income, consumers with subprime credit.The lawsuit charges the company with making false statements on credit applications, including by deceiving lenders about the value of vehicles and the consumer's ability to repay the loans. Becerra's office says that allowed the company to boost their profits through improperly financed sales and increased the risk that the consumers would be saddled with loans that they could not afford.The Attorney General also says that Paul Blanco also tricked customers into paying thousands of dollars for extra add-on products, such as service contracts and GAP insurance, by telling customers that these add-ons were required by law, or by simply concealing the extra charge.