Pedestrian hit and killed by car in downtown Fresno

Police are investigating a deadly collision that killed a man on a downtown Fresno street on Saturday night.Officers say the driver reported feeling an impact as he drove into the intersection of M St. and Monterey St. just before 8 p.m. He told police he never saw any pedestrian walk into the street.Paramedics rushed the victim to Community Regional Medical Center, but doctors couldn't save his life.Police haven't identified the man, but they say he's about 60 years old and he appeared to be homeless.The driver who hit him stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. They don't plan to arrest him or give him a ticket.