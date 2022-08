Woman hit and killed by car in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after being hit by a car in east central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 5 am near Olive and Recreation Avenues.

Authorities say it appears the woman was standing in the West lane of Olive at Recreation when she was hit.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Police say this is the 15th pedestrian death in Fresno this year.