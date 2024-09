1 killed after being hit by car in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after being hit by a car in southwest Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened before 4:30 am Thursday at Jensen and MLK Boulevard.

Officers say the person was hit by a Toyota Camry going west on Jensen, past Bardell.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Jensen Avenue is closed off while police investigate the scene.