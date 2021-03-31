Pedestrian injured in Merced County hit-and-run

A pedestrian has been hospitalized after being hit by a car that sped off in Merced County.Authorities say the hit-and-run incident happened around 8:20 pm on Highway 140 at Cunningham Rd.A light-colored truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it hit the man, who was left with a broken leg.He was airlifted to the Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive his injuries.The California Highway Patrol says it is looking for the driver of the truck that drove away after the collision.