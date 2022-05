DOS PALOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a person was run over by a bus in Dos Palos early Wednesday morning.Officers were called just after 3 am to Almond Street at Elgin Avenue.Dos Palos Police Chief Richard McEachin said the driver of a farm labor bus was pulling out of his driveway when he felt he'd run over something.He got out and found a person dead beneath the vehicle.Police believe the person may have been sleeping under the bus before they were run over.Dos Palos police have not identified the person.