Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Fresno County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 12:40 am in the area of Mount Whitney and Hayes avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a 30-year-old man ran out into the road and was hit by a passing vehicle.

Officers say the driver was not able to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The man died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.