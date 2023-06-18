WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian killed after being hit by 3 vehicles on Fresno County highway

Sunday, June 18, 2023 11:04PM
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by three vehicles on a highway in Fresno County on Saturday night.

The crashes happened around 11:40 pm on Highway 180 near Howard Avenue, just east of Kerman

The California Highway Patrol says a man walked into the westbound lane of the highway and was hit by vehicle.

After the first accident, the man was hit by two other vehicles on the highway.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials have not yet identified the man who was killed.

