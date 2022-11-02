Pedestrian struck on State Route 99 connector ramp, sent to hospital with major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State Route 99 connector ramp to eastbound State Route 180 is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers say a male pedestrian had ran out of gas and was returning to his vehicle with a gas container when he was hit by a dodge truck.

CHP officers believe the pedestrian was directly in the path of the truck on the northbound 99 transition to the eastbound 180 before the collision.

The driver remained on the scene.

The pedestrian was sent to the hospital with major injuries, authorities said.

