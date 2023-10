FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A couple of deputies were taken to the hospital after they were pepper sprayed during a traffic stop in Fresno County on Monday night.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says deputies tried to pull over a driver around 9 pm, leading to a chase.

When the chase ended, officials say the suspect pepper sprayed the deputies while resisting arrest in the area of Del Mar and Pico avenues.

The deputies were okay but were taken to a local hospital to be checked out.