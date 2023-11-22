1 dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on highway in Tulare

A person has died after they were hit by multiple vehicles on a highway in Tulare on Tuesday night.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person has died after they were hit by multiple vehicles on a highway in Tulare on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 9 pm on Highway 99 near Paige Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says the person was hit after running onto the highway from the right shoulder.

Officials have not yet released any other details about the crash.

The #1 lane of northbound 99 has been shut down as crews work to clear the roadway.

