5 holiday decorations that are dangerous to your pets

Mistletoe could cause vomiting if your cats and dogs eat the sprigs.

Holly causes a similar reaction, but it can be much worse.

Christmas tree needles can cause an obstruction requiring surgery if your pet eats too many of them.

Pollen on lilies can cause kidney failure in your cat, even if they just brush against it.

Poinsettias are also commonly known to be poisonous to pets. They can cause upset stomachs if eaten. But in truth, the danger of poinsettias are largely exaggerated.

Fresh plants in your home for the holidays may make great decorations, but they could also mean health problems for your pets. Prevention.com reports the following holiday dangers for your furrbabies: