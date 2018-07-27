MADERA COUNTY

50 Chihuahuas and 5 cats found living in vehicles in 114 degree temps in Coarsegold

According to the Madera County Animal Shelter, 50 Chihuahuas and 5 cats were found living in two vehicles were temps were reaching 114 degrees in Coarsegold. (KFSN)

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to the Madera County Animal Shelter, 50 Chihuahuas and 5 cats were found living in two vehicles where temps were reaching 114 degrees in Coarsegold.

Officials said they received a tip from a concerned resident about the animals in the Hogan Mountain Road area. When they arrived they found the dogs and cats living in a travel camper like vehicle and RV. They immediately started to pull them out and rescue the animals.

Madera County Sheriff's Office assisted with the animal rescue.

Authorities pulled 10 to 15 crates out which were two to three feet long and had two or more pups in the crate. The dogs had no water and food provided.

Officials said all of the animals are okay.
