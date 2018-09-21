ANIMAL RESCUE

Club One Casino owner saves kitten trapped in a manhole

The owner of Club One Casino took a gamble this week when he rescued a kitten trapped in a manhole.

By Alysia Wiebe
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Downtown Fresno casino owner took a gamble this week when he rescued a kitten trapped in a manhole.

The small orange kitten was found in the drain near Club One Casino.

The owner managed to climb down and grab a hold of the cat.

The kitten, who was named Rambo, was taken to Pet ER where it was treated for sepsis using an incubator and antibiotics, but unfortunately, the animal later died.

The casino owner says he wants to use the rescue as a teaching moment, urging people to spay and neuter their pets.
