Pets & Animals

Miniature horse gets aisle seat on flight from Chicago to Omaha

You board a plane, go to put your bag in the overhead, and a few rows up you spot a horse.

It had an aisle seat on an American Airlines flight from Chicago to Omaha.

It was a miniature horse, but a horse on an airplane nonetheless.

It appeared very calm and it even looked like it might be catching a quick nap before takeoff.

According to American Airlines, trained miniature horses are permitted in the cabin as service animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshorsespetsu.s. & worldservice animal
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION: Selma pays police chief $125,000 settlement, can't discuss why he left
Suspected drunk driver kills passenger, damages several cars in downtown Fresno
Police arrest convicted car thief after long chase, but second suspect escaped
Fresno police disarm injured man using less-than-lethal weapons
Protesters demand more disciplinary action for student who used racial slur
Fresno State suspends Sigma Chi fraternity
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Show More
Woman with empty liquor bottles in car crashes in northwest Fresno
Victim dies after Hanford woman arrested for DUI, hit-and-run with her children in the car
Wires supplying power to marijuana grow causes Fresno house fire
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Alleged drunk driver in deadly central Fresno crash pleads 'not guilty'
More TOP STORIES News