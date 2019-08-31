Miniature horse gets aisle seat on flight from Chicago to Omaha

You board a plane, go to put your bag in the overhead, and a few rows up you spot a horse.
It had an aisle seat on an American Airlines flight from Chicago to Omaha.
It was a miniature horse, but a horse on an airplane nonetheless.
It appeared very calm and it even looked like it might be catching a quick nap before takeoff.
According to American Airlines, trained miniature horses are permitted in the cabin as service animals.
