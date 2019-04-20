PHOTOS: Bobcat that survived Woolsey Fire has 4 adorable kittens

A young bobcat that was captured and collared a day before the Woolsey Fire last November has just given birth to four adorable kittens.
Using the GPS on the mother's collar, biologists were able to locate the family in a large residential backyard in Westlake Village.
While the mother was away from her den, the kittens were weighed, measured and given a general health check.
They were also tagged for future identification.
Mom and babies are doing well.
MORE: Young mountain lion that survived Woolsey Fire appears healthy, biologists say