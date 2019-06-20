pets

'He is one tough cookie': Dog found with burned paw pads after walking in summer heat

MEDICAL LAKE, Washington -- With triple-digit heat comes hot pavement!

A veterinary hospital is warning dog owners about walking your dog during the summer.

Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital in Washington state posted a series of disturbing photos showing a dog with burned paw pads.



"Olaf" burned his paws after a mile-long walk on hot pavement.

The hospital said he wasn't whining or limping and his owner had no idea what happened.

"He is one tough cookie," read the post.



A key rule for dog owners is if the pavement is too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dogs' paw pads.

RELATED: Tesla keeps pets cool in locked car with 'Dog Mode'

EMBED More News Videos

As we inch closer to those hot Houston summers, Tesla has a new feature to keep your dog cool.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashingtondogsheatpetsdogweatherwarningheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
Ways to keep your pets safe during extreme heat
Dog rescued 3 years ago found abandoned again in Arizona
"Is this our dog?!" Man surprises girlfriend with puppy
Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News