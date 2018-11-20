Touching moment caught on video of cat reuniting with owner after Camp Fire

DAVIS, Calif. --A cat that got lost during the Camp Fire is back in his owner's arms and the touching moment was captured on video.
RELATED: Cat rescued by firefighters in Paradise after Camp Fire reunited with family
Laci Ping broke down in tears after finding her cat Mayson. His bandaged paws were burnt in the fire.
RELATED: Paradise man who survived Camp Fire says cat saved his life
Mayson is one of 22 cats that firefighters rescued. Ping saw his picture on Facebook and found him at a vet center at UC Davis.
See more stories, photos and videos on the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County here.