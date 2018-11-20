CAMP FIRE

Touching moment caught on video of cat reuniting with owner after Camp Fire

A cat that got lost during the Camp Fire is back in his owner's arms and the touching moment was captured on video. t

DAVIS, Calif. --
A cat that got lost during the Camp Fire is back in his owner's arms and the touching moment was captured on video.

Laci Ping broke down in tears after finding her cat Mayson. His bandaged paws were burnt in the fire.

Mayson is one of 22 cats that firefighters rescued. Ping saw his picture on Facebook and found him at a vet center at UC Davis.

