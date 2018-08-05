ANIMAL RESCUE

20-foot whale shark trapped in heavy-duty fishing line freed by divers

EMBED </>More Videos

A 20-foot whale shark that became tangled in heavy-duty fishing line is now free thanks to a group of divers who unexpectedly encountered the animal off the coast of Hawaii. (Courtesy Jon Sprague & Kanehoalani Kawelo)

Danny Clemens
LANAI, Hawaii --
A 20-foot whale shark that became tangled in heavy-duty fishing line is now free thanks to a group of divers who unexpectedly encountered the animal off the coast of Hawaii.

Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources had been aware of the distressed animal since tour groups first spotted it in mid-July. The department said in a release that the line, estimated to weigh more than 150 pounds, was cutting into the emaciated animal's body and threatening its life.

The department asked the public to report any further sightings of the animal so that NOAA experts could attempt to free the whale shark.

On July 29, husband and wife Joby Rohrer and Kapua Kawelo were free diving off Lanai with their son and family friend Jon Sprague when they encountered the whale shark 30 feet below the surface. Using a knife, the group managed to cut through the rope until the shark was ultimately freed.

MORE SHARKS: Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
EMBED More News Videos

Deep Blue, a 20-foot great white shark last spotted off the coast of Guadalupe Island, is widely considered to be among the biggest great white sharks ever filmed.



Rohrer and Kawelo's son Kanehoalani Kawelo filmed the operation, which took over an hour. In the footage, the shark appeared tranquil and eventually swam away to freedom.

"We waited a long time to consider what our responsibility was...We know that people don't necessarily encourage this type of thing but both of us are biologists. We felt like we were sort of in tune with what the animal was doing and maybe we were meant to be there," Kawelo later told Hawaii News Now.

Whale sharks, the largest known extant fish species, generally grow to be about 30 feet long. Found throughout tropical and warm temperate seas, the filter-feeding whale shark is listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

After the rescue, the Department of Land and Natural Resources reiterated that divers should not attempt to free entangled marine animals on their own and should contact the appropriate government agency for assistance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksocean conservationoceansnatureanimal rescueact of kindnessbe inspiredHawaii
ANIMAL RESCUE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Club One Casino owner saves kitten trapped in a manhole
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News