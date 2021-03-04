Thousands of PG&E customers without power in eastern Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 12,000 PG&E customers have lost power in parts of eastern Fresno County after a bank transformer cylinder malfunctioned in a substation, the utility company said on Thursday.The outage was first reported around 10:30 am and is covering a large area between the east of Fresno and Sanger.PG&E officials say a fault in the transformer caused the malfunction.All traffic lights were reportedly out in Sanger, the police department said. Authorities were warning drivers to be wary of increased traffic as all intersections converted to four-way stops.PG&E crews were out working to repair the outage. Officials said some customers might be without power until 1:00 pm.