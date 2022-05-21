deputy-involved shooting

UPDATE: Fresno police identify suspect who was barricaded inside Save Mart

If you have any information on where Pheng Vang is, you are urged to contact Fresno police.
By , , and ABC30.Com Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police identify suspect who was barricaded inside Save Mart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified the burglary suspect who was at the center of a 20-hour standoff in a Save Mart in northeast Fresno earlier this week.

The suspect is 28-year-old Pheng Vang, who is out on parole after serving time for a previous burglary. He is wanted in connection to a burglary out of Caruthers.

The standoff began Thursday evening after a brief chase that started when Fresno County sheriff's deputies attempted to stop Vang at the River Park shopping center near Nees and Blackstone Avenue.

He then led deputies to the the Save Mart off Nees Avenue and First Street and barricaded himself inside the grocery store.

The store, and surrounding businesses, were evacuated as law enforcement surrounded the area.

VIDEO: Drone footage shows officers surrounding Fresno Save Mart
EMBED More News Videos

Drone video taken by Jim Capps shows law enforcement surrounding Save Mart as the suspect hides out inside the grocery store.



Classes were canceled at a nearby school.

RELATED: Classes canceled at Kastner Intermediate School in Fresno amid police standoff

On Friday, Fresno SWAT officers went into the store with their K9s to search the building and nearby businesses, but they did not find him. They did, however, find evidence that he had been inside the store.

Later on Friday, police announced that the suspect had escaped and the Save Mart store would reopen soon.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say the burglary suspect who led deputies on a chase from River Park and barricaded himself inside a Save Mart has escaped.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshootingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Suspect who was barricaded inside Save Mart has escaped, police says
Deputies exchange gunfire with robbery suspects in Tulare County
Court docs: Kern Co. standoff suspect had history of domestic violence
Kern County Sheriff's deputy among 5 killed during standoff
TOP STORIES
First formula flights from Europe to arrive this weekend
Select Jif products recalled for potential salmonella
Dog battles mountain lion to save owner's life
At least 1 dead, 44 injured after tornado strikes northern Michigan
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs
27-year-old man fatally shot by police officer in central Fresno ID'd
Merced officer hit while trying to make arrest, police say
Show More
Fresno County correctional officers to postpone strike
Fresno State graduation ceremonies return to Save Mart Center
Fresno mayor tests positive for COVID for 2nd time
Valley law enforcement, leaders working to crack down on street racing
Valley doctors continue to see increase in flu cases
More TOP STORIES News