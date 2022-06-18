PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple agencies are investigating a plane crash just south of Porterville.
There is no word yet on whether anyone was hurt or killed.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened before 3 pm on Saturday in an area east of Highway 65 and south of 120.
Photos from the scene show a large swathe of charred grass still smoking from what appears to have been a fiery crash.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Authorities responding to plane crash near Porterville
There is no word yet on whether anyone was hurt or killed.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News