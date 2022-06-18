Authorities responding to plane crash near Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple agencies are investigating a plane crash just south of Porterville.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was hurt or killed.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened before 3 pm on Saturday in an area east of Highway 65 and south of 120.

Photos from the scene show a large swathe of charred grass still smoking from what appears to have been a fiery crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.
