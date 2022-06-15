Naval Air Station Lemoore

Community invited to honor pilot killed who was based at NAS Lemoore

EMBED <>More Videos

Community able to honor pilot killed who was based at NAS Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a Navy pilot killed in a jet crash earlier this month is inviting the community to share their stories and memories.

Navy officials say Lt. Richard "Max" Bullock died in an F-18 crash on June 3.

He was based at Lemoore Naval Air Station.

The family announced two celebrations of life for Bullock -- one on June 22 at NAS Lemoore and another on June 25 in Montana.

In the meantime, the community is invited share memories online on an "Ever Loved" website set up by the family.

People can also make memorial contributions to the "Wingman Foundation." It's a program Bullock's family created to support dreamers and entrepreneurs.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemoorenaval air station lemoore
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE
Navy identifies pilot based at NAS Lemoore who was killed in jet crash
Woman convicted of 2018 murder of Vietnam War veteran
Pilot killed in crash involving jet based at Naval Air Station Lemoore
Officials: Sailor hospitalized after injury suffered at NAS Lemoore
TOP STORIES
FUSD trustees to discuss adding officers onto middle school campuses
Fresno building completely destroyed after its 3rd fire this year
FDA advisory panel backs COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids
3 people injured in string of crashes on I-5 in Kings County
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Fresno kickboxing gym hosting free classes for young women
Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis retiring from position in March 2023
Show More
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID
Wanted felon arrested after chase with Fowler police
2 officers, 22-year veteran & rookie, killed in Calif. motel shootout
66-year-old Clovis woman killed in crash in Fresno County
Stores report tampon shortage as women struggle to find product
More TOP STORIES News