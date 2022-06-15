Community invited to honor pilot killed who was based at NAS Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a Navy pilot killed in a jet crash earlier this month is inviting the community to share their stories and memories.
Navy officials say Lt. Richard "Max" Bullock died in an F-18 crash on June 3.
He was based at Lemoore Naval Air Station.
The family announced two celebrations of life for Bullock -- one on June 22 at NAS Lemoore and another on June 25 in Montana.
In the meantime, the community is invited share memories online on an "Ever Loved" website set up by the family.
People can also make memorial contributions to the "Wingman Foundation." It's a program Bullock's family created to support dreamers and entrepreneurs.
