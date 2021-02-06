Valley animals being sent to other parts of California for adoption opportunity

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood as dozens of cute rescue puppies and kittens prepared to board a flight at Chandler Air Field in southwest Fresno.As you can imagine, there were plenty of hugs and kisses to go around.The animals are being transported to other parts of the state and the country where there's currently a short supply of adoptable animals.Friday's flight was organized by the nonprofit group "Pilots for Paws."Even the pilot donated his time and fuel for the flight to help ensure these adorable pets find their forever homes with loving families."It's wonderful because I know where they're going," says Kim Purcell. "They're going to "Whiskers, Tails and Ferals" in Napa and I have done so many flights for them. It's wonderful to see them go."Many of the animals are rescued from high-kill shelters.Last year alone, the organization was able to fly some 640 cats, kittens and puppies out of Fresno to other no-kill shelters across the state.