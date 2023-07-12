Pint for a Pint Blood Drive at Central California Blood Center

Give a pint and get a pint!
The Annual Pint for a Pint Blood Drive kicks off July 21-22, 2023. Join ABC30 as we Take Action Together and donate blood!
According to Central California Blood Center, 1 in 7 people entering the hospital will require blood. One pint of blood can save three lives!
The need for blood increases in the summer, so roll up your sleeve and be a community hero.
Donate a pint of blood and get a coupon for a free pint of Baskin Robbins ice cream. You will cool off from the summer heat while helping the community. Central California Blood Center needs 5,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our community.
This year's kick-off includes five different locations where you can stop by and donate. You can also make an appointment.
If you can't make the two-day kick-off, the Clovis location will be open on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Give at any Central California Blood Center through August and receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream.
Central California Blood Center Locations:
Jenny Eller Donor Center
OPEN: Friday 9 am-6 pm, Saturday 7 am-4 pm
Fresno Donor Center
1196 East Shaw Ave #102, Fresno
OPEN: Friday 9 am-6 pm, Saturday 8 am-5 pm
North Fresno Donor Center
OPEN: Friday 9 am-6 pm, Saturday 8 am-5 pm
Clovis Donor Center
645 West Herndon Ave #200, Clovis (near Best Buy/Target)
OPEN: Friday 9 am-6 pm, Saturday 8 am-5 pm, Sunday 10 am-5 pm
Visalia Donor Center
2245 West Caldwell Ave, Visalia
OPEN: Friday 7 am-4 pm, Saturday 7 am-4 pm
Find more information at DonateBlood.org.