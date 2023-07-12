Pint for a Pint Blood Drive at Central California Blood Center

Give a pint and get a pint!

The Annual Pint for a Pint Blood Drive kicks off July 21-22, 2023. Join ABC30 as we Take Action Together and donate blood!

According to Central California Blood Center, 1 in 7 people entering the hospital will require blood. One pint of blood can save three lives!

The need for blood increases in the summer, so roll up your sleeve and be a community hero.

Donate a pint of blood and get a coupon for a free pint of Baskin Robbins ice cream. You will cool off from the summer heat while helping the community. Central California Blood Center needs 5,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our community.

This year's kick-off includes five different locations where you can stop by and donate. You can also make an appointment.

If you can't make the two-day kick-off, the Clovis location will be open on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Give at any Central California Blood Center through August and receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream.

Central California Blood Center Locations:

Jenny Eller Donor Center

4343 West Herndon Ave, Fresno

OPEN: Friday 9 am-6 pm, Saturday 7 am-4 pm

Fresno Donor Center

1196 East Shaw Ave #102, Fresno

OPEN: Friday 9 am-6 pm, Saturday 8 am-5 pm

North Fresno Donor Center

1010 East Perrin Ave, Fresno

OPEN: Friday 9 am-6 pm, Saturday 8 am-5 pm

Clovis Donor Center

645 West Herndon Ave #200, Clovis (near Best Buy/Target)

OPEN: Friday 9 am-6 pm, Saturday 8 am-5 pm, Sunday 10 am-5 pm

Visalia Donor Center

2245 West Caldwell Ave, Visalia

OPEN: Friday 7 am-4 pm, Saturday 7 am-4 pm

Find more information at DonateBlood.org.