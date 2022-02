PIXLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Pixley on Monday morning.Deputies responded to Terra Bella Avenue and Main Street shortly after 8:30 am.Investigators say the man was found near railroad tracks. He had no obvious signs of trauma to his body.Deputies have blocked off the area while authorities investigate a possible cause of death. The public is asked to avoid the area.Anyone with information can call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.