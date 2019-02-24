Plane makes emergency landing at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

Fresno Fire crews responded to Fresno Yosemite International Airport after a single-engine plane carrying two people had an issue with its landing gear.The plane departed from Chandler airport, which is not equipped with a contact tower.After 45 minutes in the air, the pilot flew over FYI, alerting the airport tower for an emergency landing.Once it landed without gear, the plane slid off the runway on its belly, according to Captain Pete Martinez with Fresno Fire.No injuries were reported, but passengers were taken to the hospital for examination as a precaution.At this time, one of the runways is blocked by the damaged aircraft, which is expected to be towed away soon.