Plane makes emergency landing at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

(Pictures from Andrew Toschi)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Fire crews responded to Fresno Yosemite International Airport after a single-engine plane carrying two people had an issue with its landing gear.

The plane departed from Chandler airport, which is not equipped with a contact tower.

After 45 minutes in the air, the pilot flew over FYI, alerting the airport tower for an emergency landing.

Once it landed without gear, the plane slid off the runway on its belly, according to Captain Pete Martinez with Fresno Fire.

No injuries were reported, but passengers were taken to the hospital for examination as a precaution.

At this time, one of the runways is blocked by the damaged aircraft, which is expected to be towed away soon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airport newsplane crash
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Child killed in Selma area crash
Runners head out to Woodward Park for 'Support Blue' race
Roadway closed as SWAT serves search warrant at Clovis residence
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
Show More
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Procession planned for Kings County firefighter who passed away after battle with cancer
R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
Loved ones of hit-and-run victim call for changes to roadway
Driver rescued after car goes into embankment in Fresno County
More News