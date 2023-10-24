Planet Pumpkin in northeast Fresno forced to close due to city permit issue

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular northeast Fresno pumpkin patch with carnival rides remains closed Monday afternoon due to a city permit issue.

Planet Pumpkin sets up every year in the lot behind Walgreens off First and Nees but it was forced to close over the weekend.

A sign out front says 'closed until Monday.'

Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz released a statement on Monday, saying while the business has a temporary use permit.

A city event permit has not yet been approved.

Janz said Building and Safety Department workers contacted the property owner last week regarding the required paperwork.

As of this past Friday, Janz says those documents have not been received.

City leaders say they also have concerns about the use of electricity at this location.

Action News reached out to the owner this afternoon but he did not want to speak about the matter.