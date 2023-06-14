A long-beloved Fresno theme park will be reopening this Friday with new rides.

Newly renovated Playland to reopen in Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long-beloved Fresno theme park will be reopening this Friday with new rides.

Playland in central Fresno has been undergoing renovations for several years.

That includes a coat of paint, revamped walkways, and new rides like a giant Ferris wheel and a 100-foot swing.

The company Helm & Sons Amusements was brought on by the board of Playland to help refurbish the theme park.

They say they pride themselves on bringing Fresno some affordable fun.

With 25 games, rides, and attractions to choose from, admission comes out to just 75 cents an attraction.

They say they're already seeing support from the community and feelings of nostalgia.

"They're like 'Hey, are you with (Playland)? I used to go there, I used to work there a million years ago, man we love that place.' I love the passion and stories," said Davey Helm, owner of Helm & Sons Amusements. "It's important for us to carry that tradition on."

The grand reopening is Friday, June 16th at noon.

Anyone who attends gets a free bounce-back ticket, which means they can come back anytime for free for the rest of the year.

As for ticket prices, general admission is $25.

The cost is $20 for kids 7 and under.