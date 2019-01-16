COURT

Plea deal reached for man charged as accessory in fatal hit-and-run of Clovis educator Gavin Gladding

EMBED </>More Videos

Plea deal reached for man charged as accessory in hit-and-run of Clovis educator

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Flanked by his defense attorney, Moises Valdez Guerrero wore a dark colored suit on Wednesday as he agreed to a plea bargain for his involvement in the cover up of a deadly hit-and-run crash that took the life of a popular Clovis educator.

23-year-old Guerrero admitted to helping fix the truck damaged by Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla after he hit and killed Gavin Gladding.

RELATED: Uncovered documents connect several people to deadly Gavin Gladding hit-and-run

"He feels terrible for the family. He can't sleep at night. He feels horrible and it was for that reason that he decided to step up and take responsibility and get it behind him for himself and for the family," said defense attorney Mark Coleman.

Rogelio Alvarez-Maravilla is already serving a three-year sentence for being behind the wheel in the September crash that killed Gladding.

RELATED: 'The life we dreamed of...was turned upside down:' widow of Clovis educator during sentencing of 18-year old hit and run driver

Guerrero is accused of helping Alvarez Maravilla cover up damage to the vehicle.

Wednesday's plea bargain comes with the agreement that Guerrero will receive probation with no more than 180 days in custody.

"He regrets ever having been involved in this situation. In his mind he was doing a favor for a friend and it turned into a total nightmare for him," Coleman said.

Guerrero is scheduled to be back in a Fresno County courtroom when he's sentenced on March 1.

18-year-old Fernanda Lopez is still facing accessory charges for her involvement in the crime but her case was continued to March 7.

RELATED: Family, friends gather for final farewell to Gavin Gladding
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
court casehit and run accidenthit and runFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COURT
Strike has wheels of justice halted at Fresno County courts
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
'We just want a fair contract:' Court workers to strike if agreement not met
Second hung jury in case of man charged with murder of Biola farmer
Judge wants former-deputy who torched his car to be on the right track before probation sentence is finalized
More court
Top Stories
Highway 140 will close ahead of storm; crews prepare for flooding, mudslides
Fresno Unified releases video of scuffle between board member and student
Fresno State president shares vision for new spring semester and beyond
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Southeast Fresno
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Poor sleep linked to dangerous plaque buildup in arteries
Chris Hansen from 'To Catch a Predator" arrested in CT
'The Situation' reports to prison to serve 8-month sentence
Show More
Woman gets ticket for honking at police officer
VIDEO: $10,000 in merchandise stolen from Bay area store
Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
Schools in North Carolina to keep lunches to a 'minimum' during shutdown
Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times
More News