Police arrest 21-year-old for fatal stabbing of Tulare man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 38-year-old man.Police say 21-year-old Francisco Ponce, Jr., stabbed the victim several times near San Joaquin and C Street Saturday morning.Investigators say Ponce admitted to the stabbing but did not tell police why he did it. Ponce's father told police his son has mental health issues.Officials say he committed at least one other act of violence because of his condition.