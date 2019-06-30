homicide

Police arrest 21-year-old for fatal stabbing of Tulare man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 38-year-old man.

Police say 21-year-old Francisco Ponce, Jr., stabbed the victim several times near San Joaquin and C Street Saturday morning.

Investigators say Ponce admitted to the stabbing but did not tell police why he did it. Ponce's father told police his son has mental health issues.

Officials say he committed at least one other act of violence because of his condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularetularehomicidestabbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Suspect arrested after deadly SoCal crime spree
Family desperate for answers in killing of SoCal woman
Murder or self-defense? Fresno man's testimony could cast doubts
Man shot in the middle of the street in Merced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News