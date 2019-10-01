Fresno Police find marijuana grow while responding to shots fired during domestic dispute

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say officers found a marijuana grow at a home while responding to reports of shots fired in northeast Fresno.

Officers were called to the home on Indianapolis Avenue near Fresno Street just before 7 p.m.



Fresno Police say a man and his girlfriend were involved in a domestic dispute when, at one point, the man went outside and began firing his gun into the air.

No one was injured, officials say, but officers found a marijuana grow with hundreds of plants in the backyard.

Officials say four people live in the home, including a child under the age of five.

An investigation is underway. It is not yet known if the man's girlfriend or his mother who both also live at the home will face charges.

Officers are still looking for the gun the suspect fired. They did find shell casings at the scene leading them to believe a gun was fired.
