Body found in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a body was found in Downtown Fresno.

Officers received a call for reports of a dead body at 5:11 p.m. Saturday on Monterey and E streets.

No details were immediately released but detectives are on scene investigating.

It's unknown what the cause of death was.

