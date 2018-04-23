ROBBERY

Police investigating robbery and shooting at a beauty shop in Northwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

The robbery happened in the back of the store by a sliding glass door. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are investigating a robbery at a beauty salon in Northwest Fresno. It happened at 3:30 p.m. at La Vogue Beauty Salon as a customer was getting her nails done. Witnesses say a man appeared on the other side of a sliding glass door with a gun.

"Pretty shook up, she and her client were there," said Property Owner Chuck Hall. "It's a scary deal, someone takes a gun shoots through your slider."

Hall says his tenants are in shock. They told police the robber tried opening a locked door. When that didn't work, he broke the glass with his gun, fired at least one round at the ceiling, and then grabbed a customer's purse.

"We aren't doing a lot of cash business here, you can't come in here and rip and run," said Hall.



The shattered glass sliced open a 68-year-old woman's ankle. The thief made off with her purse which only included a few credit cards and $30 in cash. Police say it was a lot of risk for very little reward.

"Extremely unusual, robberies usually don't happen in this time of day and in this stretch here, we don't get robberies like this," said Lt. Joe Gomez with Fresno Police.

Just 400 feet away at a massage parlor, another armed robbery happened last week.

An employee there says two suspects forced their way in and stole hundreds of dollars in cash.

"You just can't defend yourself against stuff like that, you got wackos running out doing stuff like that but it is strange," said Hall.

Detectives are working to see if these two robberies were related. It's also possible that one of the customers or workers at this salon may have been targeted.

EMBED More News Videos

Fresno Police are investigating a robbery at a beauty salon in Northwest Fresno.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationshootingrobberybeautyFresno - Fig Garden
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
Three suspects escape after robbing AM-PM
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
CA Attorney General's Office investigates grab-and-run robberies at Apple stores
Fresno PD searching for serial robber who poses as customer
More robbery
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News