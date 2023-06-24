Police investigating shooting behind Southeast Fresno Walmart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a park behind a Walmart in Southeast Fresno.

Officers responded to shots fired in the area of Trolley Creek Park on Huntington and Adler avenues around 3 p.m. Saturday.

They found used shell casings and cars struck by gunfire but did not find anyone with injuries.

Police say witnesses told them two groups of teens or young adults got into an argument and exchanged gunfire.

Detectives are on scene looking for more evidence and witnesses.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

